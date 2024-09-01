New Zealand’s Maori King Tuheitia passes away

Maori King Tuheitia passed away on Friday at the age of 69. Acting New Zealand Prime Minister Winston Peters has expressed the Government’s condolences, honoring the legacy of Tuheitia leadership and service to the Kingitanga movement.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of the King, and we express our sympathies and prayers to the Kingitanga family and the Tainui people,” Peters said.

King Tuheitia served as the leader of Kingitanga for over 18 years. His death comes just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation and shortly after the Koroneihana celebrations at Turangawaewae.

A statement from the Kiingitanga office confirmed that Tuheitia had been in the hospital recovering from heart surgery before passing away peacefully on Friday morning, surrounded by his wife, Makau Ariki, and their children, Whatumoana, Korotangi, and Ngawai Hono I Te Po.

“The death of King Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Māoridom, and the entire nation,” the statement said.

King Tuheitia is expected to lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae for five days before being taken to his final resting place on Taupiri Mountain.