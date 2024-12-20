Newborn abandoned in a graveyard in Telangana

Police are making attempts to trace the parents of the child.

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a newborn was found in a graveyard located in Kothagudem, Telangana, on Thursday.

The newborn was spotted after locals heard the cries of the infant. In the graveyard, the infant was found wrapped in a cloth.

Police reached the spot after a local leader, Macharla Srinivas, alerted them.

The cops first shifted the newborn to Mata Shishu Kendram in Ramavaram, and then the infant was moved to Shishu Gruha in Bhadrachalam.

