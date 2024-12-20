Newborn abandoned in a graveyard in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a newborn was found in a graveyard located in Kothagudem, Telangana, on Thursday.

The newborn was spotted after locals heard the cries of the infant. In the graveyard, the infant was found wrapped in a cloth.

Police reached the spot after a local leader, Macharla Srinivas, alerted them.

The cops first shifted the newborn to Mata Shishu Kendram in Ramavaram, and then the infant was moved to Shishu Gruha in Bhadrachalam.

Police are making attempts to trace the parents of the child.