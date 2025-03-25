Newborn sold for Rs 55,000 in Kamareddy, rescued

Hyderabad: A newborn baby boy was allegedly sold for Rs 55,000 by a couple in the Kamareddy district. He was rescued by the police and handed over to the child development project officer on Tuesday, March 25.

The case came to light after a fight broke out at a marketplace in Kamareddy. A Blue Colts team investigating the dispute discovered that the altercation was over the division of money earned from facilitating the sale of the infant.

According to the TOI reports, Pullapu Rajamani and her husband, Narasimlu, from Kyasampalli village, sold their eight-day-old baby boy on March 19 to a childless couple from Sirikonda mandal with the help of middlemen Pitla Venkati and Ramulu.

Also Read Telangana couple sell their baby, then seek police help to retrieve her

Based on credible information, the police traced the baby to the couple’s house in Sirikonda, rescued the child, and handed him over to the child development project officer in Kamareddy.

Cases have been registered against the biological parents, the couple who purchased the baby, and the middlemen under Section 317 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).