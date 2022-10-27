Newborns die at govt hospital in Rajasthan due to overheating of warmer

Jaipur: Two newborns have died due to overheating in a warmer in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

The newborns, a girl and a boy, were in the warmer when overheating incident took place in the wee hours on Wednesday at the Mother and Child hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi (MG) government hospital.

While the 21-day-old baby girl died soon after the incident, the baby boy died on Thursday, police said.

Also Read Experts list down signs to look out for heart problems in newborn babies

A hospital official said that the services of two contractual nursing staffers who were on duty at the time of the incident were terminated with immediate effect and a inquiry committee was formed.

The baby girl who died was under weight and was admitted to the NICU on October 5.

After a ruckus by the family members of the victim newborns on Wednesday, the action on contractual employees was taken and an inquiry committee was constituted.

“Based on the report of the committee, further action will be taken,” the official said.