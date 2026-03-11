Newly appointed Bengal Governor R N Ravi to be sworn in on Thursday

Kolkata: Newly appointed West Bengal Governor R N Ravi is likely to arrive here on Wednesday, March 11, evening, a day before the scheduled swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan, an official said.

Ravi was, on March 5, appointed as the new governor of West Bengal, replacing C V Ananda Bose, who resigned on that day.

He had served as the governor of Tamil Nadu since September 2021.

Ravi, aged 73, will be administered the oath of office by the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court at Lok Bhavan here on Thursday, the official told PTI.

“The new governor is scheduled to arrive in the city in the evening. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday morning at Lok Bhavan,” he said.

Bose’s resignation ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections has sparked a political row, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee describing his exit as “politically motivated”.