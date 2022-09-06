Newly-appointed PM Liz Truss promises to transform Britain into ‘aspiration nation’

Asserting that she will pursue early priorities like getting Britain working again, Truss said she has a "bold plan" to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th September 2022 10:14 pm IST
Newly-appointed PM Liz Truss promises to transform Britain into 'aspiration nation'
United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss

London: Newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday promised to transform Britain into an “aspiration nation”, saying she has a “bold plan” to grow economy through tax cuts and reform.

In her maiden speech as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she is honoured to take on the responsibility at a vital time for the country.

Truss, 47, said her government will “transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.”

MS Education Academy

She said she “will take action this day and every day to make it happen.”

Also Read
Discussions on India-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement soon: Modi

Asserting that she will pursue early priorities like getting Britain working again, Truss said she has a “bold plan” to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister, promised to deal “hands-on” with the energy crisis which she said has been caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war.

“Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister,” said Truss, who was appointed as Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II following her victory over former minister Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button