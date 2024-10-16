Newly weds Adnaan Shaikh, Ayesha jet off for their first Umrah

Mumbai: Social media star and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh, who has been making a lot headlines for past few weeks, has embarked on a spiritual journey with his wife, Ayesha Shaikh. The newlywed couple is all set to perform their first Umrah together.

Adnaan and Ayesha were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, where paparazzi captured them. Adnaan was seen dressed in the traditional white Ihram, while Ayesha wore a white abaya with her face modestly covered. The couple graciously posed for the shutterbugs before heading off to their pilgrimage, and videos of their departure have since gone viral on social media.

This spiritual trip comes amid a turbulent time for Adnaan, as he has been facing controversy following accusations from his sister, Iffat Shaikh, who alleged that he physically assaulted her.

Adnaan and Ayesha tied the knot on September 25. Their wedding festivities were star-studded, with several industry friends attending the pre-wedding celebrations, including Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Mr. Faisu, among others.