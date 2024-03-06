Newlywed couple among 5 killed in Andhra accident

Accident occurred on the national highway near Nallagatla in Allagadda mandal.

Nandyal: Five members of a family, including a newlywed couple, were killed when a car they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district on Wednesday.

Police said that the accident occurred around 5.15 a.m. when the person driving the car failed to notice the truck parked by the roadside.

All five occupants of the car died on the spot. The family hailing from Hyderabad was returning home from Tirupati after ‘darshan’ at Tirumala temple.

Balakiran and Kavya, who had married a week ago, were killed in the crash. Balakiran’s mother Manthri Laxmi and father Manthri Ravinder and younger brother Uday were also killed.

The family was from West Venkatapur in Secunderabad. Balakiran had tied the knot with Kavya on February 29 and the reception was held at Shameerpet in the city on March 3.

