Newlywed techie dies in accident on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway; wife battles for life

Hyderabad: In an accident that occurred on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway in Mahbubnagar, a newlywed techie died, while his wife is battling for her life.

The accident, which happened in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Three killed in an accident on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway.

In the accident that took place on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, the techie’s father-in-law and driver also lost their lives.

According to the details, the couple, Pavan Sai, aged 27 years, and Namburi Anusha, aged 26 years, got married on February 15. After the recent wedding reception at Pavan’s residence in Manikonda, Hyderabad, and the housewarming ceremony of the recently purchased flat by the couple in the city, they started for Anusha’s home in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.

The couple, along with the techie’s father-in-law Namburi Venkataramana, aged 57 years and a sub-inspector at N Racharlla PS in Nandyal District, Andhra Pradesh, were traveling in a car driven by the driver. Other family members were traveling in two other cars.

Diver lost control of car

On the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, the driver lost control of the car, resulting in the death of three persons.

Following the accident, the family members traveling in two other cars alerted the police.

Currently, Anusha is battling for her life in a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a complaint of an accident death under the relevant sections of the IPC.