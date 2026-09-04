Newlywed woman found dead in water tank days after love marriage

Indore: A newlywed woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a water tank outside her house in Indore, just 25 days after her love marriage, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Vandana Kushwaha in police records, was found in the water tank in the Nehru Nagar area under Rau police station limits on Thursday.

Police recovered the body after neighbours alerted them and sent it for post-mortem examination.

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Police said injury marks were found on the woman’s body. Her husband, Upendra Patel, and brother-in-law have been detained for questioning.

“Prima facie, the case appears to be one of murder. However, the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report,” ACP Nidhi Saxena said.

According to police, Vandana and Patel had earlier lived in Nehru Nagar. Her family later shifted to a rented house in Rajnagar, reportedly because of Patel’s addiction problems.

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The couple subsequently got married for love on August 11, and Vandana began living with Patel at his residence.

Police said Vandana’s family had earlier lodged a missing-person report at Chandan Nagar police station. Her statement was later recorded and, as she was an adult, she expressed her wish to live with Patel. Her family had also told police that the couple frequently quarrelled over Patel’s addiction.

The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when neighbours allegedly heard Vandana screaming from inside the house. Soon after, Patel came out, and neighbours noticed bloodstains on his shirt, police said.

When there was no further activity at the house for a long time, the neighbours informed the police.

“Police reached the spot and recovered Vandana’s body from the water tank outside the house. The husband and his brother are being questioned, and all circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated,” Saxena said.

Police said the post-mortem examination is expected to provide crucial evidence regarding the cause of death. Further action will be taken based on the autopsy findings and the evidence gathered during the investigation.