Newlywed woman found dead in well; two arrested in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a newlywed woman whose body was found in a deserted well near Mahadevapura in Chitradurga district on Wednesday, August 19.

The deceased, identified as Sumalatha, had gone missing from her house in Chikka Ullarthi village of Challakere taluk on August 13. She had married Gajendra in a love marriage. According to police, the couple had been staying on a farm to avoid the attention of their families.

Police said Gajendra’s friend Borayya allegedly followed the couple to the farm. When Sumalatha was changing clothes, Borayya allegedly sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death. He then allegedly called his brother Karayya and, with his assistance, disposed of the body by throwing it into a deserted well near Mahadevapura.

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After Sumalatha’s family identified the body, they initially suspected Gajendra’s involvement and lodged a complaint against him. Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A team led by Nayakanahatti PSI Pandurangappa and Taluku Circle Inspector Hanumanthappa conducted the investigation and reportedly uncovered the alleged involvement of Borayya and Karayya.

Police subsequently arrested both suspects and produced them before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The case has been registered at Nayakanahatti police station. Investigators are continuing their probe to establish the sequence of events and gather further evidence.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru has appreciated the police team for solving the case and arresting the accused.