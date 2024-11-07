News18 ordered to remove Bageshwar Baba interview over hate, superstitions

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) have ordered News18 India to take down an interview with a controversial self-proclaimed godman Dhirendra Shastri popularly known as Bageshwar Baba cited as a “violation of its code of ethics and advisories on religious harmony and superstition”.

Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries owned channel conducted the exclusive interview on July 10, 2023, which the NBDSA described as a “spread of superstition and religious intolerance.”

Ghorpade’s complaint

The decision came in response to a complaint from Indrajeet Ghorpade, a resident activist of Pune who accused Shastri of making several objectionable remarks during the interview, including statements about the formation of a “Hindu Nation” and his supernatural power to predict political results.

In the complaint, Ghorpade who has previously raised concerns against several news channels for spreading fake and misleading news, targeting a particular community, accused Shastri of instilling fear among people by suggesting that recitation of ‘Sita Ram’ would be compulsory for living in India and also passed objectionable comments on Islam and so-called love jihad.

NBDSA verdict

While delivering the judgment, the NBDSA emphasized that broadcasters must adhere to ethical standards of journalism that prohibit the promotion and encouragement of “superstition” and divisive religious narratives.

The authority also pointed out that broadcast stations have editorial freedom, however, they are supposed to be answerable for the content of guests on their programs. NBDSA Chairperson Justice AK Sikri stated that the information aired in the programme was not only “superstitious” but also potentially harmful to communal harmony.

Seven days to comply

News18 has been given seven days to comply with the order and take down the interview from every platform including YouTube.

The broadcaster justified its decision to air the interview stating that Shastri continues to be an active figure in top media talk and public events.

However, the NBDSA clarified that such considerations do not absolve the broadcasters of the duty to refrain from publishing material that would instigate division, or promote beliefs that do not have merit.