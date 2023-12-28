‘Next 100 days crucial’: Revanth to Telangana Congress cadre on LS polls

Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday exhorted Congress functionaries to work for the party for the next 100 days so that it can form government at the Centre.

Speaking at a rally in Nagpur to mark the 139th foundation day of the Congress, he said the next 100 days are crucial for the party and the country. Lok Sabha polls are to be held sometime in the first half of 2024.

“Inform your family members that you are taking leave and working for the party so that a Congress-led government can be formed at the Centre,” Reddy said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Telangana CM said, “Every medicine has an expiry date. Similarly, Narendra Modi’s medicine will not work in the country anymore.”

What the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party calls a “double engine government” is actually “Adani-Pradani (play on the word pradhan and adani to describe the PM)”, he claimed.

“One day, Rahulji (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) spoke about (industrialist Gautam) Adani in the Lok Sabha and the Adani engine developed a problem and had to be taken to the shed (workshop). Same will be the future of Pradani as well,” he alleged.

Speaking at the rally, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attacked the BJP for criticising the Congress and said two leaders of the grand old party. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, had sacrificed their lives for the country.

When Jawaharlal Nehru became PM, not even a needle was made in the country, but under the leadership of the Congress, it now makes everything from needles to aircraft, Sukhu asserted.

All we need to do is to counter the fake narrative of the BJP, Sukhu told the gathering.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar took a jibe at the BJP claiming its style of politics was akin to how a pickpocket behaves.

“After a pickpocket steals something from you, he immediately shouts thief to ensure no one suspects him. The BJP uses the same trick. It has deliberately defamed the Congress in the eyes of the people,” the former student union leader alleged.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP government’s policies were affecting the youth, labourers and the aspirational class.

“The BJP threatens the Constitution of the country. The Congress party is ready to save the country from the BJP,” he asserted.