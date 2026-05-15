‘Next Chief Minister’ banners for DK Shivakumar spark political buzz

Belagavi: Large banners describing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the “next Chief Minister” appeared across Belagavi city on the occasion of his birthday, triggering fresh political discussion amid ongoing speculation over leadership change in Karnataka.

The banners, installed at prominent locations including Rani Chennamma Circle, Sambhaji Maharaj Circle and near Ramdev Hotel, carried birthday greetings for Shivakumar along with the caption, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the next Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.”

The posters also featured photographs of Congress youth leader Mrinal Hebbalkar, son of Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, along with his supporters. The banners are said to have been put up by supporters of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, openly backing Shivakumar’s leadership aspirations.

The development has gained attention as discussions over a possible change in the Chief Minister’s post continue within political circles in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also extended birthday wishes to Shivakumar through a post on X. In his message, Siddaramaiah praised Shivakumar’s loyalty to the party and ideological commitment, calling him an inspiration to the youth. He also wished him good health, long life and strength to continue public service.

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Shivakumar’s supporters seek divine blessings for him to become CM

Elsewhere, Shivakumar’s supporters performed special prayers at the famous Durgambika temple in Davanagere, seeking divine blessings for him to become Chief Minister. Devotees offered special pujas and broke 101 coconuts in front of the temple as part of the rituals.

Supporters claimed Shivakumar played a crucial role in bringing Congress to power in Karnataka and asserted that he should be elevated to the Chief Minister’s post during the current term itself. Fans also vowed to organise special prayers and community feasts if Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister in the future.