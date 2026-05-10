No chairs are shaking in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar hits back at PM Modi

The Deputy CM’s remarks came amid intensified political exchanges between the BJP and Congress following Modi’s recent speech in Bengaluru.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2026 10:13 pm IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Raichur: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, May 9, dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about political instability in the state, asserting that the government remains strong and stable.

Speaking to reporters in Lingasugur, Shivakumar reacted sharply to Modi’s statement that the Chief Minister’s chair in Karnataka was “shaking” and compared it to political developments in Kerala and Punjab.

“There are no chairs shaking in Karnataka. Every chair here is strong and stable. I don’t know what exactly Prime Minister Modi is seeing,” Shivakumar said.

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The Deputy CM’s remarks came amid intensified political exchanges between the BJP and the ruling Congress government in Karnataka following Modi’s recent speech in Bengaluru, where he took a dig at the Congress leadership over internal power struggles.

Shivakumar also spoke emotionally about the demise of senior Congress leader and MLA D Sudhakar. He said Sudhakar was expected to join the inauguration of the Bhadra Upper Bank project but could not attend because of his deteriorating health condition.

“He always used to meet us and continuously submit requests related to the development of his district. Though he belonged to the Jain community, he treated people from all communities with affection and warmth,” Shivakumar said.

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Describing Sudhakar as a “large-hearted human being,” he added that the leader’s death was a major loss not only to the government and his constituency but also to him personally.

“His demise is a huge setback for our government and the people of the constituency. Personally, it has deeply shocked me,” he said.

The political war of words between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka has intensified in recent weeks, especially after Modi’s remarks suggesting instability within the ruling party. Congress leaders, however, have repeatedly denied any differences within the leadership and maintained that the government will complete its full term.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2026 10:13 pm IST

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