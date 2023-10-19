Next elections are a battle between the poor and capitalists: Andhra CM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th October 2023 3:59 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI)

Yemmiganuru: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday termed the next Assembly elections in the state as a battle between the poor and the dominant capitalist class.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

He said this at a public meeting in Yemmiganuru in Kurnool district where he disbursed funds under a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme and called the battle a ‘class war’.

“The battle is not between castes, it is a class war with the poor man on one side and the dominant capitalist class on the other,” Reddy said after disbursing financial assistance under the ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ scheme.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
United on one front: Jagan for national caste census, so is Naidu

In this battle, the Chief Minister said he did not have the support of half a dozen media houses like the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu or Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

However, he said God is there by his side and he has the blessings of the people.

He called on people to remember one thing while going to cast their votes in the next elections, whether their families benefitted or not. If they benefitted, he asked them to stand by him like soldiers.

The CM disbursed around Rs 325 crore under the ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ scheme to eligible beneficiaries, which included tailors, barbers and others at Rs 10,000 per head as financial assistance.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th October 2023 3:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button