Next pandemic likely to be a respiratory virus: Bill Gates

Hyderabad: The next pandemic will not be a COVID-19 virus or a flu, but it is more likely to be a respiratory virus, said Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The billionaire philanthropist, in conversation with Telangana IT minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) also said that it won’t be long until the next pandemic strikes.

Speaking virtually at the ‘Bio Asia 2022 Future Ready’ conference here on Thursday, Bill Gates said, ”It is more likely to be a respiratory virus because of the vast amount of human travel that is happening in the world currently. It can spread much rapidly. The world needs to spend more on Research and Development (R&D).”

When asked what could have been done differently in the pandemic, Bill Gates expressed sadness that the speed at which the world responded was not fast and ideal. “However, on the other hand the roll out of vaccines and their speedy delivery was commendable,” he added.

Gates also congratulated India on its vaccine coverage. “India did two things great – creating great vaccines with global partners including the Gates Foundation and getting those vaccines out. It was very impressive, even better than rich countries. Design, manufacture and distribution of the vaccine was handled well. It ended up saving a massive number of lives,” he stated, while lauding India.

On being asked about how to make medicines more personalized and affordable, Bill Gates said that they are trying to get their Indian partners including partners in Hyderabad to build up capacities. “The beauty of the Indian ecosystem is it not only goes after innovation but also goes after cost issues. I don’t see it happening overnight but definitely in the next 10-15 years.”

Bills Gates also predicted that the next big thing is digital tools and remote consulting. “The idea that we take from all these sensors such as a watch that you wear, various ways of checking your health, take that data, use artificial intelligence and advise you about sleep and diet. The chance to not just treat sickness and to have healthy lives. It is really incredible,” he said.