Next ‘sensation’ will be KCR’s humiliating defeat: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP and former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy took a dig at chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and said that the next ‘sensation’ would be the latter’s humiliating defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Uttam Kumar was referring to the remarks made by CM KCR in New Delhi after meeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by saying that there would be a ‘sensation in the country’.

Addressing a series of meetings on the second day of the ‘Rachabanda’ programme in the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed the meeting between KCR and Kejriwal and said both the chief ministers believe in hype and not performance.

Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed CM KCR’s visit to a school and Mohalla Clinic in Delhi.

“KCR, ever since he came to power, never visited a single school in Telangana. KCR had no time to visit any local Primary Health Centre. But during his Delhi visit, he tried to give the wrong impression that Telangana was doing great in the education and health sectors,” he said.

“As per the RBI report, Telangana is continuously at the bottom of 29 States in spending on education. Of the present 26,065 government schools, TRS Govt is proposing to upgrade only 9,123 schools for Rs. 7,289 crores in three phases. Instead of creating hype around ‘Maan Ooru, Mana Bata’, KCR must explain why his government shut down 4,000 schools and neglected primary education for the last eight years,” he said.