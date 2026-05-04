Next, Telangana: BJP reacts to poll results on social media

Hyderabad: With poll results in Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, pointing towards a decisive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win, the ruling party has set its “next target” as Telangana.

BJP wrote, “Next Telangana,” on social media platform X, while resharing West Bengal BJP’s post with the same text, implying that the southern state will be their next win.

Four states and a Union Territory were on the edge of their seats as the counting day arrived for one of India’s most consequential regional election cycles. West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry all headed into Monday, May 4, as counting began at 8 am across thousands of centres, each under tight multi-tier security.

The results are said to reshape political fortunes across the country, with ripple effects that stretch well beyond state boundaries.

According to the latest Election Commission data, the BJP won 44 seats and was leading in 160 others, while the TMC bagged 18 and was ahead in 65 constituencies in Bengal.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been defeated by TVK candidate VS Babu in Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai by a margin of nearly 8,000 votes. According to ECI data on Monday, Babu got 82,997 votes at the end of 22nd round and Stalin received 74,202 votes.