NFDC cancels ‘Israeli Film Festival’ after Naseeruddin Shah, others object

"In keeping with the Indian tradition of supporting anti-colonial liberation struggles, we, as a nation, have always stood with Palestine"

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 22nd August 2024 8:38 pm IST
War crime: List of countries denounced Israel's Gaza bombardment
Protesters hold a banner reading 'Free Palestine' during a rally in support of Palestinians in Geneva on October 14, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) cancelled its decision to conduct an Israeli Film Festival in Mumbai, following mass signature campaigns against the festival, organized by Naseeruddin Shah-led citizen group.

NFDC had planned to conduct the film festival at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), between Wednesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22. The move was opposed strongly by senior artists and academics in India who denounced Israeli atrocities and Israel’s aggressive colonialism of Palestine.

Imminent actors and filmmakers including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Anand Patwardhan, veteran freedom fighter Dr GG Parekh and social activist Tushar Gandhi signed the campaign against the hosting of the film festival.

The citizen group, named India Palestine Solidarity Forum said, “This screening by the NFDC is shamefully being held at a time when the entire world is witness to Israeli war crimes, the ongoing Holocaust and the genocide in Gaza, and across all of Palestine.”

Also Read
Israeli evacuation orders constrain aid operations in Gaza: UN

“In keeping with the Indian tradition of supporting anti-colonial liberation struggles, we, as a nation, have always stood with Palestine, and here too the NFDC & the NMIC stand in utter violation of the very spirit of India, the India of Buddha and Gandhi,” the statement added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 22nd August 2024 8:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button