NGT grants 4 weeks to report on alleged violations at Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has shown displeasure over a panel’s failure to submit its report regarding alleged violations of environmental norms in the construction of certain structures at the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The panel, constituted in May, was tasked with ascertaining the factual situation but had not complied with the NGT’s directive.

The joint committee, consisting of the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Environment & Forest) of the Delhi Government, a nominee of the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), and the District Magistrate of north Delhi, was formed to investigate the matter based on the NGT’s order issued on May 9.

The petition alleges that permanent and semi-permanent constructions were erected, and over 20 trees were cut by the Public Works Department (PWD) during the development of 6 Flag Staff Road (CM’s residence) and 45-47 Rajpur Road (adjacent properties).

Both BJP and Congress leaders have claimed that over Rs 40 crore of public funds were spent on renovating and constructing the luxurious quarters, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava expressed his dissatisfaction with the delayed progress.

The NGT granted a further four weeks to the joint committee to submit the report, warning that if the report is not filed, the Chief Secretary of Delhi will be required to appear virtually on the next date of the hearing, which is scheduled for January 15.

The green panel also took note of a report from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Central Delhi) indicating that the CBI had initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

The NGT also noted that the PWD had requested an additional two weeks to submit the necessary documents, including those related to permissions and compensatory plantation.

The petition alleges that the constructions were carried out without the approval of the DUAC and in violation of the commission’s recommendations regarding increasing the green area.