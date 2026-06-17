NHAI turns to AI, drones to detect potholes

Bengaluru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to transform highway maintenance across the country by adopting a technology-driven Predictive Asset Management Framework that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones and advanced data analytics to identify road defects before they become major safety hazards.

The initiative aims to shift from reactive repairs to proactive maintenance by detecting potholes, cracks and structural weaknesses at an early stage. According to NHAI, the new framework will help improve road quality, extend the lifespan of highway infrastructure and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

As part of the initiative, NHAI is deploying Network Survey Vehicles (NSVs) to assess the condition of national highways. These specialised vehicles will collect detailed information on road surface irregularities, potholes, cracks and structural damage, enabling authorities to take corrective action before problems worsen.

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The authority is also using the Drone Analytics Monitoring System (DAMS) to create digital records of highway assets, monitor bridges and other critical structures, and identify encroachments along highway corridors. The use of drones is expected to enhance inspection efficiency and improve monitoring of large stretches of road infrastructure.

In addition, Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) tests are being conducted to evaluate the structural strength of roads. These tests help identify weak sections of pavement that may require reinforcement or repair before significant deterioration occurs.

A key feature of the new framework is the introduction of AI-powered Dashcam Analytics Services (DAS). The system can automatically detect road defects and infrastructure issues, including potholes, damaged crash barriers, faulty streetlights and other maintenance concerns. The collected data will enable authorities to prioritise repairs and improve response times.

NHAI believes the adoption of advanced technologies will lead to more efficient highway management and provide a safer and smoother travel experience for commuters. The predictive approach is expected to reduce emergency repair work, minimise disruptions to traffic and ensure better utilisation of maintenance resources.

With national highways serving as critical transportation corridors across the country, the authority hopes that AI-driven monitoring and data-based decision-making will significantly improve the overall quality and reliability of India’s road network.