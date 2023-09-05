NHRC notice to Raj govt, DGP over stripping, parading of woman in Pratapgarh

Press Trust of India |   Published: 5th September 2023 8:41 am IST
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Rajasthan government and the state’s police chief over a pregnant woman being allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband, officials said.

The Commission in a statement on Monday also said that it would like to know about the health status of the woman and compensation, if any, provided to her by the administration.

The 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband, police earlier said after a video of the incident surfaced online.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken “suo motu cognisance of a media report that a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in the village by her family members in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on August 31”.

Reportedly, a video of the incident also went viral on social media, it said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of the violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said.

The report should also include the action taken against the perpetrators and the status of the investigation being conducted after registration of FIR in the matter, the rights panel said.

According to the media report, carried on September, 2, the woman had gone with a man to a nearby village from where her family members brought her back and subjected her to inhuman treatment. The victim woman reportedly kept begging for help, but people chose to make videos of her instead of coming forward for help, it said.

