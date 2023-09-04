Rajasthan woman paraded naked: NCW team reaches Pratapgarh to probe incident

The team comprising NCW member Delina Khongdup and counsellor Shalini Singh met the administrative and police officers and took updates about the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th September 2023 11:00 pm IST
Jaipur: A team of the National Commission for Women on Monday reached Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district to investigate the case of a tribal woman being paraded naked by her husband and others.

The team praised the prompt action taken by the police in the case in which 11 people, including the husband of the woman, have been arrested.

“Because of the police, the victim is now fearless and wants to live with her parents. We are investigating… whatever are the facts, we will also send them to the Ministry of Women and Child Development,” Khongdup told reporters.

A video of the woman being paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in a village under Dhariyawad police station area of Pratapgarh had gone viral following which the NCW took suo moto cognisance of the matter.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th September 2023 11:00 pm IST
Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
