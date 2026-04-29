NHRC registers case in Andhra Jyothi journalist’s murder

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case in the murder of ABN Andhra Jyothi journalist Jagan Mohan Reddy in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

Reddy was fatally stabbed on Tuesday, April 28, while he was out on a morning walk in V Kota mandal of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Hyderabad-based human rights activist advocate Rama Rao Immaneni. He stated that another journalist, Subramnayam, who was accompanying Reddy, was also attacked and is undergoing treatment for severe head injuries.

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A gang led by a notorious rowdy sheeter called Thameem has been identified as the prime suspect in the case, the complainant stated.

Reddy has earlier reported on the alleged red sandalwood smuggling activities associated with Thameem and his associates, the complainant said, adding that Thameem’s gang was responsible for creating communal disturbances in Chittoor district in the past.

Thameem had allegedly developed a grudge against both journalists since 2024 after Reddy had lodged a complaint against him.

Demanding a death penalty for those responsible, Rama Rao has asked the government to undertake a thorough probe into the matter.