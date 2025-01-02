NHRC serves notices to DGP, Hyderabad CP over Sandhya Theatre stampede

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad, requesting a comprehensive action taken report (ATR) regarding the stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which resulted in the death of a woman.

The NHRC has set a deadline of four weeks for this report following a complaint lodged by advocate Rama Rao Immaneni.

The notice specifically seeks details about the “erring” police officials’ lathi charge on that day, which allegedly contributed to the chaos.

During the incident, a large crowd had gathered for the premiere of “Pushpa 2,” leading to a dangerous situation when actor Allu Arjun arrived at the venue.

Tragically, in addition to the fatality, two children, including the deceased woman’s son, sustained injuries as a result of the stampede.