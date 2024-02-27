NIA arrests 16 Muslims for violence in Bengal on Ram Navmi last year

On April 27, 2023, the Calcutta High court handed over the cases related to violence in West Bengal to NIA

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 3:25 pm IST
NIA-logo

A year after violence broke out in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on the occassion of Ram Navmi, NIA has arrested 16 Muslims for their alleged involvement in the violence.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Central agency has pressed charges of ‘conspiring and carrying out communal attack’ against the arrested men.

In a press statement issued on Monday, February 26, NIA said the arrests were made on the basis of video evidence against the accused showing their involvement in the violence that broke out on March 30, 2023.

MS Education Academy

The arrested accused have been identified as Afroj Alam, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Imtiaz Alam, Irfan Alam, Kaiser, Mohammad Farid Alam, Mohammad Furkan Alam, Mohammad Pappu, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Sarjan, Mohammad Nurul Hoda alias “Nanua”, Wasim Arya, Mohammad Salahuddin, Mohammad Jannath Alam, Wasim Akram alias “Vicky”, and Mohammad Tanweer Alam – all residents of Dalkhola.

On April 27, 2023, the Calcutta High court handed over the cases related to violence in West Bengal to NIA. In total, six such cases were transferred to the Central agency.

Violence against Muslims was reported in at least eight states on the occassion of Ram Navmi last year. The Central agency and state police departments have faced criticism for framing Muslims in cases of violence despite them being the primary targets.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders praised the NIA for the arrests.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 3:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button