NIA arrests key PFI member in Kerala RSS leader murder case

Shihab alias "Babu" had been on the run since the incident on April 16 last year, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 6:20 pm IST
Bihar Police discover web portal of PFI's 'Islamic Translation Centre'

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the killing of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala last year, an official said on Friday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Shihab alias “Babu” had been on the run since the incident on April 16 last year, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said that the NIA’s dedicated absconder tracking team successfully traced him to his residence in Kerala’s Malappuram district and subsequently detained him.

MS Education Academy

“Investigations revealed that Shihab was an integral part of the terror ecosystem being operated by the PFI, which was responsible for orchestrating the murder of Srinivasan,” the spokesperson said.

“It is believed that Shihab, acting in line with a conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders, harboured Muhammed Hakeem, who, at the behest of the PFI leadership, was responsible for the destruction of crucial evidence in the case,” the official said.

On March 17, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 59 people in the case.
Subsequently, on May 16, the NIA’s absconder tracking team achieved a significant milestone by tracking down and apprehending Saheer K V, who had been absconding for long.

So far, 69 individuals have been identified as being involved in the conspiracy, the spokesperson said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 6:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button