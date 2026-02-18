NIA arrests PFI member absconding for 3 years at Kochin airport

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, February 18, arrested a member of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), who has been absconding for the past three years, after he arrived at the Cochin International Airport from the UAE.

Moideenkutty P, a resident of Kattipparuthi in Malappuram district, Kerala, was taken into custody by an NIA team at the airport.

The accused was the coordinator of physical education training of the banned outfit in Kerala and had fled soon after a case was registered in September 2022. The NIA had raided this house and allegedly recovered many incriminating documents during the probe.

The case related to an alleged criminal conspiracy hatched by the PFI and its leaders and cadre to create a communal divide between people of different communities through the radicalisation of impressionable youth. “As part of the conspiracy, the youth were trained in handling weapons and were raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence, with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047,” the NIA claimed.

The agency alleged that investigations in the case have so far revealed that the man had conspired to spread the concept of violent jihad in India to dismember the country. The PFI had allegedly established various wings and units, such as “Reporters Wing,” “Physical and Arms Training Wing” and “Service Teams.”

It also alleged that during investigation, that PFI was using its various campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of physical education, yoga training, etc.

The anti-terror agency has till date chargesheeted 65 accused and is continuing its investigation in the case.