NIA arrests Telangana YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav for travelling to Pakistan

Two months ago, the YouTuber embarked on a motorcycle trip to Pakistan, which was documented on his channel.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2025 4:52 pm IST
Hyderabad: Bhayya Sunny Yadav, a YouTuber from Telangana’s Suryapet, was arrested on Thursday, May 29, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for reportedly travelling to Pakistan.

Yadav was arrested at the Chennai airport. Two months ago, the Telangana YouTuber embarked on a motorcycle trip to Pakistan, which was documented on his channel, raising national security concerns.

The NIA is investigating whether the YouTuber is engaged in suspicious activities or shared sensitive information during his visit, especially amidst heightened India-Pakistan tensions. The investigation is part of the agency’s post Operation Sindoor crackdown on espionage activities.

Yadav’s digital devices have been seized for forensic analysis to examine the nature and intent of his trip.

Prior to his Pakistan trip, Yadav was allegedly involved in a case for promoting illegal betting applications on his YouTube channel.

Multiple FIRs were filed against him in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including a case registered on March 5, 2025, at Nuthankal Police Station in Suryapet. A lookout circular was issued, and search operations were launched to trace him while he was abroad.

