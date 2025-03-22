Online betting apps case: Lookout notice issued against YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav

Hyderabad: A lookout notice has been issued by Suryapet police against YouTube influencer and bike rider Bayya Sunny Yadav for promoting betting apps.

According to Suryapet deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravi, the YouTuber is suspected to have promoted various online betting apps via his social media accounts. Although many suffered huge financial losses, Yadav allegedly earned profits by promotion.

DSP Ravi said that Yadav is currently abroad. “He seems to have crossed into Pakistan via the Wagah border. Instructions have been given to immigration officers to arrest Yadav as soon as he steps into India,” the police officer said. The case was filed on March 5 at the Nuthankal police station in Suryapet district.

A case was registered against Yadav on March 5 at the Nuthankal police station in Suryapet district under multiple sections, including 111(2), 318(4), 46 r/w 61(2), BNS 3, 4, TSGA 66-C, 66-D, and the ITA 2000-2008 Act.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Yadav has approached a court seeking anticipatory bail.

Not just him, cases have been registered against several influencers and media personalities who have been found promoting online betting apps through their social media accounts.

The previous day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) decided to investigate the role of Tollywood actors and social media influencers in the promotion of online betting apps. So far, four cases have been registered in Telangana by the Miyapur, Panjagutta Noothankal, and Cyberabad Cyber Crime police stations. One case has been registered by the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime division in Andhra Pradesh.

Several social media influencers and Tollywood celebrities including Harsha Sai, Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati and Vijay Devarakonda have been booked for the promotion of online betting apps.

About YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav

Bayya Sunny Yadav is a prominent Indian motorcyclist and YouTube influencer, renowned for his extensive motorcycle journeys and engaging vlogs. With over 4.75 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, he has garnered significant attention for his adventurous content. Yadav’s content primarily showcases his long-distance motorcycle rides, including notable trips such as traversing from India to America, covering approximately 45,000 kilometers. He has also documented rides across the Amazon River, journeys through South Africa, and various other international expeditions. ​