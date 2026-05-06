NIA charges 3 in bioterror conspiracy linked to ISIS

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three alleged ISIS operatives for conspiring to carry out mass poisoning attacks in public places using ricin, a highly toxic biological agent, officials said on Wednesday, May 5.

The accused — Hyderabad-based Dr Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin and Uttar Pradesh residents Azad and Mohammad Suhel — were chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act.

According to investigators, the trio was acting under the direction of foreign handlers linked to the banned terror outfit ISIS. The accused allegedly recruited vulnerable youth and planned to spread terror through prohibited weapons and bioterror activities.

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The NIA said Mohiuddin, an MBBS graduate from China, had allegedly converted his residence in Hyderabad into a secret laboratory where he extracted ricin from castor seeds.

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The case was initially registered by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after Mohiuddin was arrested at a toll plaza in November 2025. Officials said illegal weapons, four litres of castor oil and other incriminating materials were recovered from him.

Azad and Suhel were also arrested the same day for allegedly transporting funds and weapons through dead-drop locations across Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Investigators said Suhel played a key role in coordinating between foreign handlers and the accused, including arranging recruitment, movement of funds, weapons consignments and preparation of ISIS flags.

The agency further claimed that Mohiuddin had been promised the role of ISIS ‘Amir’ for South Asia by his handler.

The investigation in the case, registered as RC-01/2026/NIA/AMD, is ongoing to identify other operatives and foreign handlers linked to the conspiracy.