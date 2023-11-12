NIA chargesheet against Malkit Singh in cross border arms smuggling case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it filed a chargesheet against Malkit Singh aka Pistol in connection with cross border Arms smuggling case, alleging that he was in touch in direct communication with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, Rehmat Ali aka Miyan, Pak based ISYF Chief Lakhbir Singh Rode aka Babaji, and Ranjot Singh Rana.

An NIA spokesperson said that it filed the chargesheet against Malkit Singh in the NIA Special Court in Punjab’s Mohali inconnection with the cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition over drones in the border area of Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

The official said that NIA probe revealed connections between members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and individuals based in Pakistan.

“Accused identified in this terror network include Malkit Singh aka Pistol, Taranjot Singh aka Tanna, and Gurjit Singh aka Paa,” the official said.

The official said that it was found that these operatives were in direct communication with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, Rehmat Ali aka Miyan, Pakistan based ISYF Chief Lakhbir Singh Rode aka Babaji, and Ranjot Singh Rana.

Rode aka Babaji is Chief of proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).

“Both KLF and ISYF have been banned by the Government of India due to their direct involvement in a series of heinous terror crimes, including killings, bombings, and various other terror activities, in furtherance of their violent campaign advocating the ‘secession of Punjab,” the official said.

The ban on these organisations is a response to their orchestrated armed attacks on law enforcement personnel, criminal intimidation, murder, extortion, fundraising for terrorist activities, and instilling terror among the general populace, the official added.

The BSF authorities recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition from the cremation ground from the area of village Bagtana Boharwala, Dera Baba Nanak, Batala in Punjab.

“The recovered items included five Glock Pistols made in Austria, 91 live cartridges of 9 MM, and 10 magazines, following which a case was registered on March 24 this year under several sections of the of Arms Act, Aircraft Act was registered at Police Station Dera Baba Nanak, Police District Batala.

The NIA took over the probe on August 8 this year.