NIA clarifies after raid near Dalai Lama’s residence triggers alarm

Amid the ongoing 90th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) carried out a raid at McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh and arrested a man allegedly linked to a Khalistani terror financing, the Tribune India reported.

The raid, which was conducted near the residence of His Holiness, triggered heightened security concerns in the wake of a large number of VVIPs attending the spiritual leader’s birthday celebrations.

However, on Saturday, July 5, NIA issued a statement categorically denying the raid at McLeodganj and stated that a search was carried out in relation to a human trafficking case.

“The search has no connection either with His Holiness Dalai Lama or with any case related to Khalistani terrorists, and the reports to the contrary in a section of the media are completely false,” the statement read.

No Search in McLeodgangj in Connection with HH Dalai Lama’s Security or Khalistani Terror Financing: NIA pic.twitter.com/lJK8mSDgvQ — NIA India (@NIA_India) July 5, 2025

Dalai Lama birthday celebrations

The Tibetan government-in-exile has organised a weeklong series of events to celebrate the birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama here.

As part of the celebrations, a long life prayer ceremony was held at the main temple that was attended by over 15,000 people.

A revered leader to millions of Buddhists around the globe, the Dalai Lama is seen as a symbol of non-violence, compassion and for his tireless campaign for Tibetan cultural identity under Chinese rule.

Three days ago, His Holiness put rumours at rest, announcing there will be a successor after he passes away and reaffirmed that the 600-year-old institution will continue.