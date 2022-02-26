NIA conducts searches in Kerala, Andhra in Maoist recruitment case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Friday conducted searches at three different locations, including Wayanad district of Kerala as well as Guntur and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case pertaining to recruitment of vulnerable youth into banned Communist Party Of India-Maoist.

The youths were allegedly recruited into the CPI-Maoist and further trained for induction into its frontal organisations, and in organising terrorist camps to further the activities of CPI-Maoist, and threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.

During the searches conducted, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices have been seized.