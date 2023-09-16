NIA cracks down on ISIS recruitment campaign, in Telangana, Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency issued notices to at least three persons from the city who were allegedly linked to the Coimbatore case asking them to appear before the agency and join the investigation.

The NIA conducted searches at five locations in Hyderabad city and 26 in Tamil Nadu.

A senior official stated the three persons were in touch with some persons in Tami Nadu for quite some time.

All raids and searches were carried out at 31 locations in two southern states and several digital devices and documents, along with Indian and foreign currency were seized.

“The anti-terror agency is in the process of examining the data contained in the mobile phones, laptops and hard discs seized during the raids conducted across Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Several incriminating books in vernacular and Arabic languages were also seized during the searches, in addition to Rs 60 lakhs in Indian currency and 18,200 US dollars,” the NIA stated in a press release.

NIA teams swooped down on the premises of suspects in the TN ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment Case on Saturday morning and raided 22 locations in Coimbatore, three in Chennai and one in Kadaiyanallur of Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu.

Another five locations were raided at Hyderabad/Cyberabad in Telangana state.

The case, registered by NIA Chennai under sections 120B, 121A of IPC and sections 13, 18, 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, pertains to clandestine operations by a group of individuals to radicalize gullible youth.

“The radicalization was being carried out in the garb of holding Arabic language classes conducted through their Regional Study Centers. Such radicalization activities were being flashed online through social media platforms and mobile applications like WhatsApp and Telegram,” the NIA pointed out.

NIA investigations have revealed that the ISIS-inspired agent provocateurs were engaged in the propagation of Khilafat ideology, which is inimical to India’s constitutionally established principles of secularism and democracy.

“The group of persons involved in the case had entered into a conspiracy to radicalise and recruit youth who were later found involved in terrorist as well as unlawful acts and activities. One such terror attack related to the Coimbatore car bomb blast case of 23rd October last year,” NIA stated.

Investigations in the case are continuing, as part of NIA’s concerted efforts to thwart ISIS attempts to initiate vulnerable and susceptible youth into the terrorist network that is working actively to spread terror in the country with the overarching aim of disturbing and disrupting its peace and communal harmony, it alleged.