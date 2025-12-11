NIA files charge sheet against 11 Maoists for looting explosives in Odisha’s Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 11 accused persons in a case relating to the loot of around 4,000 kg of explosives by armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) during transportation to a stone quarry in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, an official said.

According to a statement released by the NIA on Thursday, all the 11 accused have been charged under various sections of UA (P) Act, BNSS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The charge sheet has been filed in a special court.

“During the investigation, NIA found the 11 accused to have been actively involved in criminal conspiracy, planning and execution of the loot of around 200 explosive packets, each containing 20 kg of explosives. The explosives were being transported from Itma Explosive Station to the Banko stone quarry on May 27, 2025,” it said.

The vehicle, along with its driver, had been forcibly seized by 10-15 armed Maoists and was being taken to a stronghold of the CPI(Maoist) in the nearby Saranda jungle in neighbouring Jharkhand.

The NIA took over the case from the local police in June this year.

The statement said that during the investigation, the NIA found that a huge quantity of explosives had been looted for use against the government machinery, including police and security forces, through the commission of terror acts. The loot was part of a conspiracy of CPI (Maoist) to disturb the nation’s security and stability, it said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case, the statement added.