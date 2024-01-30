NIA files charge-sheet against 3 in Rajasthan PFI conspiracy case

New Delhi: The NIA has filed a charge-sheet against three activists of the banned PFI in a case related to radicalisation of Muslim youths, and giving them weapons training to fight and establish Islamic rule in India by 2047.

Further cracking down on unlawful and anti-national activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the charge-sheet has been filed against Vajid Ali, Mubarik Ali and Shamsher Khan in the Rajasthan PFI conspiracy case, the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge-sheet against three other accused — Asif, Sadiq Sarraf and Mohd Sohail — in the case.

The case is related to the banned outfit’s conspiracy to radicalise Muslim youths, provide them weapons training for fighting against those who don’t support the PFI’s version of Islam as well as against the government of India.

Vajid Ali, Mubarik Ali and Shamsher Khan conspired with the other co-accused to provide training in handling and use of weapons to gullible Muslims to commit violent acts. The accused have been found to be involved in organising arms training camps for the PFI to help achieve the aim of establishing an Islamic rule in India by 2047, the NIA said.