NIA raids multiple locations in J&K in Red Fort blast case

At least 13 people were killed, and several others were injured in the blast near the Red Fort that shook the national capital on November 10 last year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:06 pm IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
National Investigation Agency (NIA)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Monday, March 23, conducted searches at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe into the Red Fort car bomb blast case, officials said.

“The searches are being conducted at nine places in various locations of J-K,” an NIA spokesperson said.

The locations included the Handwara area of Kupwara district, Rafiabad in Baramullah district, and places in Kulgam and Srinagar districts, among others, the officials said.

Subhan Haleem

At least 13 people were killed, and several others were injured in the blast near the Red Fort that shook the national capital on November 10 last year.

The blast was triggered by suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, a medical doctor and assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, who blew up an explosive-laden car he was driving outside the iconic monument.

The NIA has so far arrested 11 accused in the case.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button