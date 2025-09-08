NIA searches underway at 22 locations in five states

The searches are being conducted in connection with the agency's probe into a terror conspiracy case.

NIA raids
Representative Image of NIA officers (PTI File Photo)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The searches are being conducted in connection with the agency’s probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said.

The searches are underway at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to the officials.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are being conducted in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

Further details are awaited.

