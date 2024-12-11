NIA special court sentences 3 Bangladeshis to five-year imprisonment for illegal infiltration

Mumbai: A special NIA court has sentenced three Bangladeshis to five-year imprisonment for illegal infiltration into India and possession of fake documents.

Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib alias Raj Jesub Mandal, Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan alias Hannan Baburali Gazi and Mohd Azarali Subhanallah alias Raja Jesub Mandal were also fined Rs 2,000 each by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Mumbai, according to a release issued by the agency.

The case had originated from an FIR registered by the Pune Police in March 2018 on the basis of inputs regarding several Bangladeshi nationals staying in Pune without valid documents, and abetting and aiding members of ABT, a front organisation of the proscribed terror organisation, the Al Qaida, the NIA said.

Based on its investigations, the NIA had on September 7, 2018 filed a charge sheet against three in cases registered under the UAPA, IPC and Foreigners Act.

Conviction and sentencing of the three accused were under section 14 of the Foreigners Act (for overstaying in India without valid documentation), section 471 of the IPC (for using forged documents as genuine), and section 120-B of the IPC (for conspiracy related to document forgery).