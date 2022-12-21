NIA to take over Hyderabad terror conspiracy case: CP CV Anand

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be taking over the ‘terror conspiracy case’ in which three alleged terror suspects Abdul Zahed, alias Motu, 40, Mohd Sameeuddin alias Mohd Sami, 39, resident of Malakpet, and Maaz Hassan Farooq alias Maaz, 29, a resident of Royal colony in Humayunnagar were arrested.

The police had seized four hand grenades and Rs 5.41 lakh cash from their possession at the time of their arrest in October.

C V Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said that the case has national ramifications and the National Investigation Agency is working with the Hyderabad police in the investigation. “NIA will take over the case for further investigation,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad police in the remand report accessed by Siasat.com submitted before the court mentioned that Abdul Zahed had received Rs 30 lakh through hawala and was in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Farhatullah Ghauri, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu.

Zahed was allegedly using Sami’s mobile phone to chat with Farhatullah Ghauri. After his communication, some unknown handed over four hand grenades to Sami who in turn gave them to Zahed at Malakpet. After this at a hotel, Zahed gave one grenade each to Abdul Sami and Maaz and kept two with himself, the report stated.

“We have examined some persons connected to the case and recorded their statements. Details of hawala transactions were analyzed and it is found on 10 instances the amount was received,” said the police officials.

In May, the Haryana police arrested four persons who were supplying hand grenades and explosives to various parts of the country including Nanded in neighbouring Maharashtra and Adilabad district in Telangana.