Nick Jonas shares unseen picture from the moment he proposed Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing an unseen picture from the moment he proposed to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On Saturday, the singer posted a throwback picture on his Instagram, capturing the moment he popped the question.

In the photo, Priyanka is seen hiding her face while flaunting her engagement ring, as Nick smiles into the camera.

Nick captioned the photo: “I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra.”

Fans of the couple flooded the comments section with joyful remarks, often referring to Nick as “Jiju.”

Priyanka reposted the picture on her Instagram stories, writing, “Cannot believe it’s been 6 years since this day.”

The couple tied the knot on December 1 and 2, 2018, in a grand celebration that honoured both Christian and Hindu traditions at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

They hosted two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022.

Recently, Priyanka celebrated her birthday on the set of her upcoming project, ‘The Bluff’. Although Nick couldn’t be there in person, he ensured she had a great time by arranging a dosa truck on the film set, offering plain, masala, Mysore masala, onion, and cheese dosas.

Earlier this year, Nick visited India with his brothers Joe and Kevin to perform at the second edition of the multi-genre music festival, Lollapalooza India.