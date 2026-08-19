Nidhi Agarwal questioned by ED in betting apps money case

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nidhi Agarwal recorded her statement before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 19, becoming the latest celebrity to be pulled into the agency’s money laundering probe over the promotion of betting applications.

Agarwal had earlier received a notice from the ED but sought additional time to appear, reportedly citing prior professional commitments. She was questioned on the alleged financial transactions linked to her endorsement of betting platforms, with officials examining allegations that she was paid through hawala channels for the promotions.

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The ED has so far booked 21 celebrities in connection with the case, which forms part of a wider crackdown on the endorsement of illegal betting apps in Telangana. Several other actors and influencers have already been questioned as the agency traces the source and movement of funds allegedly routed to celebrities for promoting the platforms.

Agarwal had also appeared before the Telangana CID in November in connection with a related state-level investigation into the same allegations.

The probe stems from FIRs filed by police in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, and the ED is examining the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.