Nigerian among 4 held in Hyderabad for drug peddling

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have busted a drug-peddling gang with the arrest of four persons including a Nigerian. The fifth accused, also a Nigerian, is absconding.

The arrests were made by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad as part of its drive to curb the menace of drugs and other psychotropic substances.

The gang was found peddling and supplying drugs near Nanakramguda rotary under the limits of Raidurgam Police Station.

The SOT Madhapur and Raidurgam police also seized 303 gm cocaine, two four-wheelers, one weighing machine and five mobile phones from their possession, all worth Rs 1.33 crore.

The arrested individuals include 22-year-old Victor Chukwa, a Nigerian national.

Another Nigerian, Petit Ebuzer a.ka. Gabriel (35) is absconding.

Three other arrested hail from the neighbouring state, Andhra Pradesh.

Drug peddler Surya Prakash was arrested on May 4 while Chintha Rakesh Roshan, Gajjala Srinivas Reddy and Victor Chukwu were arrested the next day, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra.

Rakesh Roshan, a native of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, was procuring cocaine at Rs 7,000 per gram from Petit Ebuzer a.k.a. Gabriel, a Nigerian staying in Goa and was supplying to “needy persons” in Hyderabad at higher rates (Rs 15,000-18,000/gram).

Later, he tempted Gajjela Srinivas Reddy of Nellore district Surya Prakash of Kakinada to join the business. The main accused used to collect commission from both.

According to police, Surya Prakash went to Goa on May 2 and procured 23 gm cocaine from Victor.

He was caught by SOT and Raidurgam police on May 4 and an FIR was booked under NDPS Act.

On May 4, Srinivas Reddy went to Goa and procured 100 gm cocaine from Victor and told him to come with him with cocaine as there is a huge demand in Hyderabad.

Accordingly, Srinivas Reddy and Victor came down to Hyderabad in a car.

They were caught by SOT Madhapur and Raidurgam police with 100 grams each of cocaine in their possession on May 5.

On their information, Chintha Rakesh Roshan was caught by the SOT team with 80 gm cocaine in his possession.