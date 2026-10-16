Nigerian detainee booked for assaulting on-duty cops in Sondikoppa

Bengaluru: A Nigerian national lodged at the Foreigners Detention Centre in Sondikoppa, Bengaluru North taluk, has allegedly attacked police personnel after demanding his release. The incident has led to a complaint being registered at Madanayakanahalli police station.

The accused has been identified as Kevin James. According to the available information, he was previously named in three to four serious criminal cases, including an attempted murder case and cases registered under the NDPS Act.

James had reportedly obtained bail in the cases. However, he continued to be held at the detention centre because his visa had expired, with his detention said to be in accordance with court directions.

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The facility accommodates foreign nationals whose visas have expired and individuals connected with criminal proceedings who are required to remain there under applicable legal arrangements.

The alleged assault took place two days ago. James reportedly insisted that he should be released because he had secured bail. During the confrontation, he allegedly lost his temper and attacked police personnel who were on duty at the centre.

An assistant sub-inspector, a police constable and other personnel were reportedly targeted in the incident.

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged at Madanayakanahalli police station. Police have taken up the matter for investigation and are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged attack.

The investigation will also consider the sequence of events at the centre and the accused’s demand for release. Further details are awaited as the police proceed with the case.