Nigerian national among 2 drug peddlers held in Hyderabad; cocaine, LSD seized

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, Hyderabad police have arrested two people, including a Nigerian national for peddling drugs in the city.

In the first incident, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Film Nagar police nabbed a 38-year-old Nigerian drug peddler. They seized 16 grams of cocaine, one car, two cell phones, and a cash of Rs 20,000, all worth Rs 6,70,000, from his possession.

The accused was identified as Okaro Cosmos Ramsey, also known as Randy, residing in Shaikpet. According to the reports, the accused initially arrived in India on a business visa in 2014 and settled in Hyderabad. He had a history of drug-related offenses.

Earlier, he was arrested by Golconda police in 2016 and again in 2018 for possession of cocaine. After his release, he resumed his illegal activities and contacted his old supplier, Obasi, a Nigerian national residing in Bangalore. He used to come to Hyderabad to supply the drugs in exchange for cash.

Subsequently, the accused resold the drugs to pre-identified consumers, communicating via virtual numbers and using encrypted apps such as Telegram to ensure anonymity and avoid police surveillance.

43 bolts LSD seized

In another incident, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Jubliee Hills police apprehended another drug peddler, V Lakshmipathi, 28. Officials seized 43 LSD bolts, one car, and a cellphone, all worth Rs. 11,50,000, from his possession.

The accused is a resident of Bhongiri, Yadadri district.

Due to his addiction to ganja, he dropped out of college. Initially, he procured ganja from Araku and sold it to local consumers. His involvement increased after the accused attended social parties in Goa, Kasaul, and other popular destinations, where he discovered the lucrative market for a variety of drugs.

To profit from his recent discoveries, he started procuring drugs from Goa, Kasaul, and Mumbai, using private travel services to transport them at low costs and reselling them at higher prices. He then began sourcing LSD blots from Mumbai through courier parcels, paying suppliers by depositing money into multiple accounts to avoid detection.

The entire communication chain, from supplier to consumer, was conducted through the Snap Chat app to maintain confidentiality and evade police surveillance. He operated on a cash-on-delivery basis, ensuring direct transactions with his customers.