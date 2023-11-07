Night curfew-like situation prevails across Hyderabad ahead of polls

Hyderabad: A night curfew-like situation has been prevailing in the city after the police recently asked the owners of shops, hotels and other commercial establishments to close down their businesses by 11 pm.

The police vehicles in tri-city of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda are following the same rule. The State government last year permitted the hotels to run till 1 am and other shops to conduct business till 12 am.

The Charminar monument, where hundreds gather to celebrate birthdays and other joyous occasions, wears a deserted look after 11 pm at night. Local visitors and tourists would hang out around the Charminar throughout the night and enjoy the ambience. Due to the clampdown the police are barricading the approach road to Charminar from Gulzar Houz and Charminar bus stand to restrict movement of the people.

The decision was taken by top authorities to bring around semblance and prevent any law and order problem ahead of the Telangana, scheduled on November 30.

The police are conducting vehicle checking on important routes during the night after 11 pm and stopping vehicles if owners fail to produce all the documents. The medical stores operating near the hospitals are allowed to function round the clock while other medical stores selling general items are asked to shut down at night.

The police higher-ups are monitoring the night enforcement from the Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills Road No. 12. Senior officials are conducting surprise visits to the sensitive localities.

Sandeep Shandilya, commissioner of police, has ordered all the DCP’s to conduct flag marches in all the sensitive areas with central forces to instill confidence among the voters.