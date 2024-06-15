Niharika Konidela reacts to Allu Arjun and his cousin fight

Hyderabad: In a recent development that has caught the attention of Tollywood, Niharika Konidela addressed the issue of Sai Durgha Tej, formerly known as Sai Dharam Tej, unfollowing Allu Arjun on social media platforms.

The incident has sparked rumors of a rift within the family, which both actors have not publicly acknowledged.

During the teaser launch of “Committee Kurrollu,” Niharika was questioned about the alleged discord between her cousins. She expressed her unawareness of the situation, stating, “Genuinely, I didn’t know about this till you just told me. I’m sorry, I’m not aware of it.” However, she did not dismiss the possibility of underlying reasons for their actions, adding, “But, whatever it is, I’m sure they have their own reasons”.

The speculation began when fans noticed Sai Durgha Tej had unfollowed Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy on social media platforms. A source close to the family mentioned that Sai hasn’t followed Allu for some time, suggesting the unfollowing occurred shortly after the elections. Despite the buzz, the teams of both actors have remained silent on the matter.

Niharika Konidela, who has been relatively low-profile since her lead role in “Suryakantham” (2019) and a cameo in “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,” is making a comeback with “WTF – What The Fish.” She is also venturing into production with several projects, including “Committee Kurrollu,” which is currently under promotion.