Niharika Nm to visit Hyderabad, event details inside

Hyderabad: Internet sensation Niharika Nm is going to be in Hyderabad for ‘Meta Creator Day India’ which is set to take place on October 15. She is one of the biggest content creators to be seen at the event.

Speaking more about the event, Meta Content Creator Day India is been taking place for new and budding content creators to meet their favorite social media influencers from across India. All you had to do is create a reel using the hashtag #Reeltocreatorday and submit your reel here (Registrations are closed now).

Some of the other content Creators who will be joining Niharika Nm are Alekhya Harika, Geetha Madhuri, Munna Bhai, Pranavi Manukonda, and Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula. The venue is not disclosed as it is an ‘invite-only’ event. Sania Mirza’s sister, entrepreneur and social media influencer Anam Mirza will be seen hosting the event.

For the unversed, Niharika is an Indian content creator from Los Angeles and has been ruling the world of social media for a long time now. She creates funny, relatable content and enjoys a massive fan following of 2.9M on Instagram. She got famous during the lockdown and has been one of the prominent creators who collaborated with famous movie stars like Mahesh Babu, Vijay Devrakonda. Recently, she was also seen on Koffee with Karan 7 as a part of the jury along with Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Tanmay Bhatt.